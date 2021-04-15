The Story Behind Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Kellyoke’ Segments
If you’ve ever seen “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, then you’re familiar with the way they starts. To date, Clarkson has aired more than 300 Kellyokes, which range from country and pop tunes solidly in her powerful vocal wheelhouse (Patty Griffin, Lady Gaga, Chris Stapleton, Demi Lovato and Ed Sheeran) to more surprising picks (Lizzo, Post Malone, Bee Gees and Bon Jovi). It’s a popular part of her show that was born from something she’s been doing on tour since she started her post-“Idol” career.
Jason Halbert is her show’s musical director and has been Kelly’s MD for 18 years. Every night on tour, she would take a fan’s request and do a cover. And when Kelly got her own show, they knew they wanted to incorporate it. So they start every show with it.
Kelly said, “My career would not be what it is without Jason Halbert,” “We are really good partners. I feel like every artist needs to have their person that complements them and helps their career come to fruition and grow. Jason is definitely that for me.”
