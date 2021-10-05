      Weather Alert

The Scariest Movies Of All Time According To Science

Oct 5, 2021 @ 8:32am

For the second year in a row, the “Science of Scare” project hooked 250 people up to heart monitors, and had them watch 40 scary movies. Some were classics, and some were the newest scary flicks and their heart rates determined the scariest of the scary.

Here’s what they found:

  • The best jump scare in horror history belongs to Insidious (133 BPM) with The Conjuring, Host, Sinister and A Quiet Place Part 2 also ranking highly
  • Modern horror movies performed better than classics, with just three films more than 20 years old, (Nightmare on Elm Street, Halloween & The Texas Chainsaw Massacre) appearing in the top 20.
  • The Exorcist has officially fallen from the top 20 scariest films ever made.
  • 2016’s Terrified is the scariest foreign language horror film made, and the only foreign language movie to break the top 10

Host and Sinister top this year’s list in the #1 and #2 slots: “Despite being shot in just 12 weeks and entirely through Zoom video conferencing, Host terrified our audiences in its short 56 minute runtime, increasing heart rates by an average of 24 BPM and pushing Sinister to second place.”

The rest of the “Top 30” runners up are Insidious, The Conjuring, Hereditary, Terrified, It Follows, A Quiet Place Part 2, Paranormal Activity, The Conjuring 2, The Babadook, The Descent, Hush, A Quiet Place, The Ring, A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), Halloween (1978), The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974), It (2017), The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The Exorcist, [REC], 28 Days Later, Candyman (2021), The Grudge, The Invisible Man, Poltergeist, Friday the 13th, and Alien.

 



 

