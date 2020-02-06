The Rolling Stones are Coming to Louisville This Summer
INDIO, CA - OCTOBER 14: (L-R) Musician Keith Richards, singer Mick Jagger and musician Charlie Watts of The Rolling Stones perform during Desert Trip at the Empire Polo Field on October 14, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Prepare yourselves for one of the biggest shows coming to Louisville in 2020… THE ROLLING STONES!
If you’ve seen the random Rolling Stones billboards around town this week, it finally all makes sense! They’re coming to Cardinal Stadium on June 14th!
It’s a new year, a new decade and we’re thrilled to announce a brand new Rolling Stones NO FILTER 2020 USA/CA tour! 🎸🎉 🎸 There will be a special fan presale starting on Wednesday Feb 12 at 10am (local time) through to Thursday Feb 13 at 10pm (local time) head to rolling stones.com/tour for more info. Tickets go on general sale Friday February 14 ❤️ MAY 2020 08 – SDCCU Stadium SAN DIEGO, CA 12 – BC Place VANCOUVER, BC 16 – U.S Bank Stadium MINNEAPOLIS, MN 20 – Nissan Stadium NASHVILLE, TN 24 – Circuit of The Americas AUSTIN, TX 29 – Cotton Bowl Stadium DALLAS, TX JUNE 2020 06 – New Era Field BUFFALO, NY 10 – Ford Field DETROIT, MI 14 – Cardinal Stadium LOUISVILLE, KY 19 – FirstEnergy Stadium CLEVELAND, OH 23 – Heinz Field PITTSBURGH, PA 27 – The Dome at America’s Center ST. LOUIS, MO JULY 2020 01 – Bank of America Stadium CHARLOTTE, NC 05 – Raymond James Stadium TAMPA, FL 09 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium ATLANTA, GA #therollingstones #StonesNoFilter #tour #nofilter2020 #live
