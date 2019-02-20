The Lonely Island Announce Their First-Ever Live Tour

The Lonely Island will go out on the road after their performance at Bonaroo in June.

This is the first time the group of Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, and Akiva Schaffer have toured.

Stops on the short tour include New York, Philadelphia, and Boston.

The group is also reportedly working with Seth Rogen on a Frye Festival spoof based on their song with T-Pain I’m On A Boat.

 

The Lonely Island 2019 Tour Dates

June 15 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
June 18 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
June 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
June 21 – New York City @ Venue TBA
June 22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theater
June 24 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
June 26 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
June 29 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

