The Jonas Brothers comeback is nearly complete!

The Bros announced the title of their upcoming album on Monday. It will be called Happiness Begins.

View this post on Instagram #HappinessBegins. The album. June 7th. A post shared by Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) on Apr 22, 2019 at 7:00am PDT

The album will be released on June 7th.

Leading up to the album coming out, Nick, Joe, and Kevin will perform at the Billboard Music Awards on May 1st and Saturday Night Live on May 11th.