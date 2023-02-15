99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

“The Flash” Trailer Was Top Super Bowl Ad

February 15, 2023 9:41AM EST
Looks like “Spider-Man” and Doctor Strange aren’t the only ones with multiverse issues!  DC Comics tackle the concept when Barry Allen aka “The Flash” wants to go back in time to save his family from being killed. But what have we learned about time travel in movies?  When you alter the future, bad things happen. In this case, General Zod comes back threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. So he’s got to convince a different Batman (Michael Keaton suiting back up!) to rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian and put things back to normal!

In theaters June 16!

