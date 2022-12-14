The 42 Diamonds In Drake’s Necklace Mean Something Kind Of Shocking
Wellllll this is fun! Drake says he considered popping the question to 42 women…and he’s acknowledging that in a new necklace with 42 diamonds. It’s got a name too, it’s the “Previous Engagements” chain, “for all the times he thought about it but never did it.”
The piece comprises 42 engagement rings, for a grand total of 351.38 carats in diamonds, mounted in 18k white gold. He’s not naming names, but over the years, he’s been linked romantically to Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Tyra Banks, Rashida Jones, Tika Sumpter and Serena Williams just to name a few.
Most recently, SZA confirmed in an interview that she even dated Drake at one point. Saturday Night Live recently skewered his tendency to exaggerate his love life by mentioning women he barely knows in songs.