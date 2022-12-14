The 42 Diamonds In Drake’s Necklace Mean Something Kind Of Shocking

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04: Drake attends the LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" at The Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Wellllll this is fun! Drake says he considered popping the question to 42 women…and he’s acknowledging that in a new necklace with 42 diamonds. It’s got a name too, it’s the “Previous Engagements” chain, “for all the times he thought about it but never did it.”

Drake copped a new custom diamond necklace called "Previous Engagement" made of 42 engagement rings, representing the 42 times he thought of proposing to different women but he decided not to

The piece comprises 42 engagement rings, for a grand total of 351.38 carats in diamonds, mounted in 18k white gold. He’s not naming names, but over the years, he’s been linked romantically to Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Tyra Banks, Rashida Jones, Tika Sumpter and Serena Williams just to name a few.

Drake's new necklace titled "Previous Engagements" for all the times he thought he was going to get engaged but didn't… 42 engagement rings

351.38 carats in diamonds

351.38 carats in diamonds 💎 pic.twitter.com/QtyMRWFnF2 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) December 13, 2022

Most recently, SZA confirmed in an interview that she even dated Drake at one point. Saturday Night Live recently skewered his tendency to exaggerate his love life by mentioning women he barely knows in songs.