Taylor Swift’s ‘Red’ is Coming to Peloton

Dec 27, 2021 @ 9:24am
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 28: Taylor Swift performs during her '1989' World Tour at ANZ Stadium on November 28, 2015 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Peloton gave fans exciting news when they announced they are collaborating with Taylor Swift to bring “Red (Taylor’s Version)” to their workout classes.

They said, “Some guessed it. Even more hoped for it. Taylor Swift’s music. Now on Peloton.” They also wrote, “Experience class after class, song after song of ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ in one of the most anticipated Artist Series we’ve ever made. All of the heartbreak. All of the hope. All of the classes, ‘Red (Taylor’s Version).” Which Peloton class is your favorite?

