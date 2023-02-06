Taylor Swift Wore Earrings Worth $3M To The GRAMMYs

Taylor Swift loves a good easter egg when it comes to hinting at new music to come and many believe that her 2023 GRAMMYs look pairing purple sapphires on her ears with a midnight blue two-piece ‘fit was a nod that the Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) album would be next up on her re-recorded albums. Get it? Because the Speak Now album featured her in a light purple dress on the cover and has been given the color purple to identify it with for fans.

A fan account for Taylor thinks that the designer of the blue ensemble is also a clue that she’ll do Speak Now next:

👗| Taylor’s #GRAMMYs dress was designed by Robert Cavali. — He also designed the Speak Now Tour dress! pic.twitter.com/JOE172yblB — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) February 6, 2023

Even if that’s a stretch for you to believe that she’s dropping hints, it may not come as a surprise that her Lorraine Schwartz earrings are estimated to be worth $3,000,000. Or it will. That’s up to you to decide.