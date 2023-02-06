99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Taylor Swift Wore Earrings Worth $3M To The GRAMMYs

February 6, 2023 12:51PM EST
Share

Taylor Swift loves a good easter egg when it comes to hinting at new music to come and many believe that her 2023 GRAMMYs look pairing purple sapphires on her ears with a midnight blue two-piece ‘fit was a nod that the Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) album would be next up on her re-recorded albums. Get it? Because the Speak Now album featured her in a light purple dress on the cover and has been given the color purple to identify it with for fans.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MTV (@mtv)

A fan account for Taylor thinks that the designer of the blue ensemble is also a clue that she’ll do Speak Now next:

Even if that’s a stretch for you to believe that she’s dropping hints, it may not come as a surprise that her Lorraine Schwartz earrings are estimated to be worth $3,000,000. Or it will. That’s up to you to decide.

More about:
2023
awards
celebrity news
earrings
Easter Eggs
Expensive
Grammys
Taylor Swift

POPULAR POSTS

1

School Closings and Delays
2

The Netflix Loopholes You Need To Keep Sharing Your Password
3

Cast of "Napoleon Dynamite" Coming To Louisville For Special Screening
4

Tom Brady Retires As Gisele Seems To Shut Down Hopes Of Reconciling
5

Adorable: Doggie Trust-Fall

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE