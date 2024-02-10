Taylor Swift ‘Rushes Straight From Show To Her Jet In Tokyo’

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 22: Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes react to a touchdown scored by Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift is headed to the big game!

Following the conclusion of her Eras Tour performance in Tokyo, we hear Taylor Swift hurried to her jet to start her 12 hour journey to Las Vegas!

There she will watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. The Associated Press reports that an hour after Taylor’s show concluded, journalists saw minivans arrive at Haneda Airport, where “four to five people carrying large black umbrellas obstructed the view of a person.”

Taylor will have to travel against the clock as she passes through multiple time zones to reach Vegas. She should land in Sin City by 5:30 p.m. local time on Saturday (February 10) and have almost a full day to rest.

Watch for Taylor in the VIP suite with her parents, brother and his girlfriend, and Kelce’s parents. Plus you should expect to see some of Taylor’s friends there too!

Keep in mind, the Japanese Embassy posted that TS “should” arrive at the Super Bowl in time… if she can find a parking space for her jet!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JICC, Embassy Of Japan🌸 (@japanembdc)

Then Taylor’s off until February 16th, when her tour goes to Melbourne, Australia.

Go sports!