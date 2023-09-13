Taylor Swift Rumored To Be Spending Time With Travis Kelce

Source: YouTube

Taylor Swift might be starting a new love story with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Repots say they have been hanging out for a few weeks quietly, according to an insider who told the Messenger. “She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago.”

Fun fact: Kelce mentioned earlier this summer that he had tried (and failed) to give Swift his number at one of her Eras Tour concerts on a friendship bracelet. His brother asked on their podcast if he found out “what Taylor Swift thinks” of his mustache while in New York. He got a little flustered saying, “Um, yeah we are not going to bring up Taylor Swift in this episode,” “But something tells me she is going to like it.”

Travis and Taylor kinda has a nice ring to it, eh?