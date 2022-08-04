      Weather Alert

Taylor Swift Reportedly Working On New Music For The First Time In 2 Years

Aug 4, 2022 @ 6:08am
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is working on new music!

A source says Taylor is experimenting with sounds and is working on an album that will be her most collaborative to date.  Fans will be surprised by what Taylor Swift comes up with, as she is going outside her normal genre. What’s that mean??

She’s currently writing and recording in Nashville. “She recently invited some friends to write with her, and the songs they came up with reminded her team of Stevie Nicks and Joan Armatrading,” said the source. She’ll also be exploring her relationship with Joe Alwyn in the new songs.  “Her fans are used to hearing about her break-ups, but her outlook on romance has changed since being with Joe, and this will come through in the music.”

What type of sound do you think Taylor will give to her new music?

TAGS
Joan Armatrading music stevie nicks Taylor Swift
POPULAR POSTS
Eastern Kentucky Devastated By Deadly Flooding
Will Smith Publicly Apologizes To Chris Rock
Actor Ethan Hawke Spotted At Louisville Zoo
The Homies 3rd Annual Celebrity Kickball Tournament
Essentials Needs Drive For Eastern Kentucky
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On