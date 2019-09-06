Taylor Swift Helps Pay Fan’s Medical Bills
Taylor Swift arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
16-year-old Trinity Foster was diagnosed with stage four osteosarcoma, which has spread to her lung.
Her GoFundMe page asks for help paying her medical bills, with a $10,000 goal. So Taylor Swift decided to take care of all of that herself, donating $10,000 with a sweet note: “I saw photos of your album release party that you did in your hospital room and wanted to say thank you for being so kind and supportive!” she wrote. “I hope I can give you a hug in person soon, but in the meantime I wanted to send you this and all my love. Your friend, Taylor.”
