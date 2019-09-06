      Weather Alert

Taylor Swift Helps Pay Fan’s Medical Bills

Sep 6, 2019 @ 8:33am
Taylor Swift arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

16-year-old Trinity Foster was diagnosed with stage four osteosarcoma, which has spread to her lung.

Her GoFundMe page asks for help paying her medical bills, with a $10,000 goal. So Taylor Swift decided to take care of all of that herself, donating $10,000 with a sweet note: “I saw photos of your album release party that you did in your hospital room and wanted to say thank you for being so kind and supportive!” she wrote. “I hope I can give you a hug in person soon, but in the meantime I wanted to send you this and all my love. Your friend, Taylor.”

 

FULL STORY

