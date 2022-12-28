Taylor Swift Breaks An Album Record From The 80s

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

Shouts out to Taylor Swift for breaking the record for selling more vinyls than CDs for an album since the 1980s. Pun extremely intended.

According to NME, the “Midnights” album is “the highest selling vinyl album of the 21st century” and,

It marks the first time since 1987 that an album has sold more copies on vinyl than it has on CD; that year, the best-selling albums were ‘Bad’ by Michael Jackson, the soundtrack to Dirty Dancing and ‘Appetite For Destruction’ by Guns N’ Roses.

Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ is the first album to sell more copies on vinyl than CD since the 1980s. pic.twitter.com/MvRzImA0vt — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 28, 2022

It likely helps that fans are willing to buy multiple copies of one album because Taylor makes different versions whether they be different colors or different outer covers… Or like with “Midnights,” she made the covers into pieces of a clock to incentivize buying all the versions.

