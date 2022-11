Congratulations to The Lautner’s! Taylor Lautner (from the “Twilight” movies) married Taylor Dome…who now becomes Taylor Lautner!

She's Team Jacob forever now! Tay Dome married #Twilight star Taylor Lautner. 💍 https://t.co/qQwPFC2YKK — Us Weekly (@usweekly) November 13, 2022

Fun fact, his new wife USED to be #TeamEdward LOL! Pretty sure she’s all about #TeamJacob now.

Congrats to the happy couple!