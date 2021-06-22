      Weather Alert

T-Pain Was Depressed When Usher Said He Messed Up Music With Auto-Tune

Jun 22, 2021 @ 8:30am

T-Pain is opening up about a dark time in his life that all started with, of all things, Auto-Tune.

He talks about it in the new Netflix series This Is Pop, explaining that he fell into a depression after Usher told him he “f‑‑‑ed up music.”

 “Usher was my friend. I really respect Usher. And he said, ‘I’m gonna tell you something, man. You kinda f‑‑‑ed up music.'”

He thought Usher was joking at first, so he laughed. “And then he was like, ‘Yeah man you really f‑‑‑ed up music for real singers,'” “I was like, ‘What did I do? I came out and I used Auto-Tune.’ He was like, ‘Yeah, you f‑‑‑ed it up.’ I’m like, ‘But I used it, I didn’t tell everybody else to start using it.'”

“That is the very moment, and I don’t even think I realized this for a long time, but that’s the very moment that started a four-year depression for me.”

