T-Pain Was Depressed When Usher Said He Messed Up Music With Auto-Tune

T-Pain is opening up about a dark time in his life that all started with, of all things, Auto-Tune.
In a recent episode of Netflix's 'This Is Pop', @TPAIN recalls a conversation he had with @Usher in 2013 which changed his life.https://t.co/TW2aAvVEUC
— TheBrag.com (@TheBrag) June 22, 2021
He talks about it in the new Netflix series This Is Pop, explaining that he fell into a depression after Usher told him he “f‑‑‑ed up music.”
“Usher was my friend. I really respect Usher. And he said, ‘I’m gonna tell you something, man. You kinda f‑‑‑ed up music.'”
He thought Usher was joking at first, so he laughed. “And then he was like, ‘Yeah man you really f‑‑‑ed up music for real singers,'” “I was like, ‘What did I do? I came out and I used Auto-Tune.’ He was like, ‘Yeah, you f‑‑‑ed it up.’ I’m like, ‘But I used it, I didn’t tell everybody else to start using it.'”
“That is the very moment, and I don’t even think I realized this for a long time, but that’s the very moment that started a four-year depression for me.”
