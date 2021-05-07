      Weather Alert

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Drops Brand New Trailer

May 7, 2021 @ 7:48am

It seems hard to believe but season three of Stranger Things was released two years ago. The pandemic caused the fourth season of the series to take a pause, but filming is back underway and there’s a new trailer to prove it.

In the new teaser, you find out that this time we’ll see what happened to Eleven in her past when she was the subject of government testing.

Besides seeing the building that housed Eleven and others, the infamous Dr. Brenner is also seen in the minute-long trailer. According to series star Finn Wolfhard, this season willl be a far cry from the 80s look of the third season and will be the darkest yet.

TAGS
Eleven Netflix Season 4 Stranger Things
POPULAR POSTS
Derby Drink of the Day - Finlandia Oaks Lily
Derby Drink of the Day - Mint Julep
Star Wars Waffles For May The 4th
Baristas Are Sharing The Craziest Orders In This Twitter Thread
Rich Eisen Runs 40-Yard Dash In A Suit To Raise $1.7 Million For St. Jude Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE