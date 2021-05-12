      Weather Alert

Stillwater

May 12, 2021 @ 7:52am

Matt Damon is a father in Stillwater, trying to save his daughter from prison in a foreign country.

His character is an American oil-rig roughneck from Oklahoma named Bill Baker, who travels to Marseille to visit his estranged daughter (Abigail Breslin), in prison for a murder she claims she did not commit. He tackles language barriers, cultural differences, and a complicated legal system, and builds a new life for himself in France as he makes it his personal mission to exonerate his daughter.

 

In theaters July 30.

Abigail Breslin Matt Damon movie Stillwater trailer
