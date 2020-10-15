Starbucks Holiday Collection Set to Hit the Grocery Store Shelves This Year
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 12: A new holiday Starbucks cup is viewed on November 12, 2015 in New York City. The coffee giant has come under criticism by some for leaving any Christmas or traditional holiday signage off of the red cup. While Starbucks has said there is no cultural or political message to the design, critics claim that the company doesn't want to offend non-Christians or those who don't celebrate Christmas. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Move over pumpkin spice because we are already getting hyped about peppermint mocha! Starbucks is releasing their holiday collection to grocery store shelves this year!
Behold peppermint mocha and holiday blends galore on store shelves from K-cups to cold brew to frappucinos! If you’re not a fan of pumpkin, then this is very exciting news!