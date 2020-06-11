Starbucks Closing 400 Stores To Move To Takeout Strategy
Starbucks plans to close up to 400 stores in the US and Canada over the next 18-months, while at the same time adding carryout and pick-up only locations.
They expect to open about 300 new North American stores that specialize in carryout and pickup options that will better serve “on-the-go” customers while limiting crowd sizes in its cafes.
Starbucks said it was already re-evaluating how it sells coffee prior to the coronavirus outbreak due to customers in major cities already showing a greater tendency to order coffee on the go.
