Standout Moments For Team USA

Jul 26, 2021 @ 8:23am

The United States claimed the first men’s relay medal of the Tokyo Olympic Games, as Caeleb Dressel teamed up with Blake Pieroni, Bowe Becker and Zach Apple dominated the field.

18-year-old Anastasija Zolotic defeated Tatiana Minina in the women’s 57kg final to complete her Cinderella run and become the first American woman to ever win taekwondo gold.

American Amber English didn’t even make the Olympic team in 2012 and 2016, but outshot the best in the world to take home her first gold medal in women’s skeet.

gold medal highlights Olympics Team USA Tokyo
