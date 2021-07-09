      Weather Alert

Spice Girls Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of “Wannabe”

Jul 9, 2021 @ 7:48am

The Spices are celebrating the song that “started it all” as “Wannabe” turns 25!

They also made a video of fans performing and dancing to their song!

To celebrate, they are releasing an EP today that has the original single, remix and previously unreleased song!

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by emmaleebunton (@emmaleebunton)

Mel C posted the video with the caption: With the help of our amazing fans this song catapulted us on our incredible journey, so much love and thanks to you guys today, the wonderful Matt and Biff, and my darling Spice Girls ❤️ So many memories! The Strongroom, St Pancras, those stairs! And backflipping all over the World! Happy Birthday Wannabe! Can’t wait until we Zig a zig ahh again!!! 🇬🇧✌🏼#Wannabe25 #iamaspicegirl

Mel B posted: Whether you are Scary or Sporty there’s a Spice Girl in all of us and all of you so we want to see your very best memories and how you’re celebrating this year. Dress up. Go wild and  Share your photos and videos by using #IAmASpiceGirl

Victoria Beckham paid tribute in her stories saying, “I can’t believe it’s been 25 years since Wannabe was released!! The song that changed everything…”

And Geri Halliwell shared memories:

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by geri (@therealgerihalliwell)

MORE HERE

 

