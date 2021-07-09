Spice Girls Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of “Wannabe”

The Spices are celebrating the song that “started it all” as “Wannabe” turns 25!
The Wannabe25 EP is out today! Featuring the 'Wannabe' demo and the previously unreleased demo 'Feed Your Love'. 💕
Listen here: https://t.co/0rBQ0sajcZ pic.twitter.com/HD8NujsQVp
— Spice Girls (@spicegirls) July 9, 2021
They also made a video of fans performing and dancing to their song!
Can you believe that Wannabe is 25 years old! 😱 To celebrate, we’ve created our first fan video featuring some of our wonderful fans who have shared their videos and photos with us using #IAmASpiceGirl ✌️https://t.co/8oOPzUgbl4 pic.twitter.com/laHvWRPmBP
— Spice Girls (@spicegirls) July 9, 2021
To celebrate, they are releasing an EP today that has the original single, remix and previously unreleased song!
A post shared by emmaleebunton (@emmaleebunton)
Mel C posted the video with the caption: With the help of our amazing fans this song catapulted us on our incredible journey, so much love and thanks to you guys today, the wonderful Matt and Biff, and my darling Spice Girls ❤️ So many memories! The Strongroom, St Pancras, those stairs! And backflipping all over the World! Happy Birthday Wannabe! Can’t wait until we Zig a zig ahh again!!! 🇬🇧✌🏼#Wannabe25 #iamaspicegirl
Mel B posted: Whether you are Scary or Sporty there’s a Spice Girl in all of us and all of you so we want to see your very best memories and how you’re celebrating this year. Dress up. Go wild and Share your photos and videos by using #IAmASpiceGirl
Victoria Beckham paid tribute in her stories saying, “I can’t believe it’s been 25 years since Wannabe was released!! The song that changed everything…”
And Geri Halliwell shared memories:
A post shared by geri (@therealgerihalliwell)
A post shared by geri (@therealgerihalliwell)