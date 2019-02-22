‘Space Jam 2’ Has A Release Date Prepare your bodies…“Space Jam 2” is heading to theaters starring LeBron James as “small forward” and Bugs Bunny as “point guard”! Mark your calendars for July 16, 2021. Ummm can we mention the original with Michael Jordan was back in 1996. bugs bunnyLebron JamesMichael Jordanrelease dateSpace Jamspace jam 2 SHARE RELATED CONTENT Shawn Mendes Is Coming To Louisville…THIS IS NOT A DRILL Jussie Smollett Staged His Attack To Get A Raise Shawn Mendes, Kendall Jenner And A$AP Rocky Are Rocking #MYCALVINS George Clooney’s Wife Throws Meghan Markle’s Baby Shower Chris Hemsworth Is Going To Be Hulk Hogan For A Netflix Biopic ‘The Masked Singer’ Unmasks TWO Singers…And We’re SHOOK