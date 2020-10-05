Sofia Vergara is the World’s Highest-Paid Actress
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: Sofia Vergara attends the "America's Got Talent" Season 15 Kickoff at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on March 04, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Sofia Vergara tops of the list of Forbes highest-paid actresses with a whopping $43 million over the past year! Sofia of course dominated the small screen with ‘Modern Family’ and is now a judge on ‘America’s Got Talent’.
Angelina Jolie came in at #2 with $35.5 million, Gal Gadot at $31.5 million, Melissa McCarthy at #4 with $25 million and Meryl Streep rounding out the top 5 with $24 million.