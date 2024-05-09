Single Mom Surprises Her Kids With A House

Source: YouTube

Melanie had separated from her husband and moved to Houston to work as a respiratory therapist, and she was in a pretty dark place. Then she got an opportunity to triple her pay temporarily working in New York for the pandemic, so the kids stayed with her parents while she did that. Her goal was to give her kids what they had before…a house, a trampoline in the backyard…all the things.

When she was finally able to do that, she decided to tell the kids with a sweet surprise. She told them they were going to surprise one of her friends. They walked in to see mommy’s “friend” had a lot of the same things mommy has…then they saw the Welcome Home sign in their names in new backyard!