      Weather Alert

Shawn Mendes Gets Honest About Feeling “Overwhelmed”

Apr 21, 2022 @ 8:14am

Shawn Mendes shared an honest note to fans about feeling “overwhelmed” and “overstimulated” on Twitter.

“I feel like that’s a hard thing to do though,” “I’m afraid that if people know and see the truth they might think less of me. They might become bored of me.”

 

So “in those moments of feeling low,” he added, he’ll “either put on a show or hide.” 

“The truth, in current form is a 23-year-old who constantly feels like he’s either flying or drowning,” “Maybe that’s just what it is to be in your 20’s idk, or maybe that’s just me.”  She wanted to assure fans he’s fine with a followup tweet:

MORE HERE

TAGS
fans feelings overwhelmed Shawn Mendes Twitter
POPULAR POSTS
Ben and Kelly's $20,000 Gas Giveaway
Basketball Players Honor Late Teammate By Hugging His Mom Before Every Game
Shipping Store Owner Saves Woman From Getting Scammed Out Of $8000
Lizzo Announces New Album And Drops New Single
Brave Little Girl Demanded Carjacker Let Her and Her Little Brother Out
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On