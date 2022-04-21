Shawn Mendes Gets Honest About Feeling “Overwhelmed”

Shawn Mendes shared an honest note to fans about feeling “overwhelmed” and “overstimulated” on Twitter.
“I feel like that’s a hard thing to do though,” “I’m afraid that if people know and see the truth they might think less of me. They might become bored of me.”
So “in those moments of feeling low,” he added, he’ll “either put on a show or hide.”
“The truth, in current form is a 23-year-old who constantly feels like he’s either flying or drowning,” “Maybe that’s just what it is to be in your 20’s idk, or maybe that’s just me.” She wanted to assure fans he’s fine with a followup tweet:
im honestly so okay! i just wanna communicate with you guys in a real honest way. so i just typed i big old note out for you lol
