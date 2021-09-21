      Weather Alert

Shawn Mendes Gets Awkward Answering Questions About Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend

Sep 21, 2021 @ 6:34am

Shawn Mendes agreed to let Vanity Fair hook him up to a lie detector test and ask him all sort of things. Was he nervous meeting Justin Bieber when working on “Monster” together? Did Camila originally “friend zone” him?  And then what does he think about friend Taylor Swift’s boyfriend of 5 years, Joe Alwyn?  Well that’s when things got a little awkward.

 

When asked if he approves of Joe, Shawn says, “I’ve never personally met Joe, but he looks like a sweet guy.”  Well the lie detector operator said he wasn’t telling the truth!!  “I’m lying a little bit?” Shawn asked. “Yeah, I mean, he’s kind of got a little bit of a villain look about him. He looks like a nice guy but, like, he at any movement could turn into a villain, you know?” Then he talks about trusting brown eyes more (Joe has blue eyes)…and well not really sure what all of that means.

 

And he just announced his Wonder Tour.

 

MORE HERE

