Shawn And Camila Will Perform ‘Senorita’ Together At The VMAs And We Are SHOOK
We needed this to happen at his show at the KFC Yum! Center, but it's better than never!!
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes will steam up the stage performing “Senorita” at the MTV’s 2019 Video Music Awards on Aug. 26, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm.
“Señorita” recently made history when it broke Spotify’s record for the biggest debut from a male/female duet. They are also up for several awards throughout the night for their work on “Señorita”, including Best Collaboration, Best Art Direction, Best Choreography, Best Cinematography, and Song of the Summer.
Besides his five nominations with Cabello, Mendes is up for Artist of the Year.
