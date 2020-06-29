Shaq And Papa John’s Team Up For Shaq-a-Roni Pizza
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
The Shaq-a-Roni launches today at Papa John’s Pizza with the pizza giant’s largest slices to date.
Shaquille O’Neal is a Papa John’s board member and franchise owner, and actually came up with the idea for the 16-inch extra-large pizza that’s topped with extra cheese and has 66 pepperoni. It’s cut into eight slices versus the 10 in Papa John’s standard XL pie.
But it’s not too big for the 7-foot-1-inch retired NBA star to devour it in a single sitting.
Through Aug. 23, Papa John’s says it will donate $1 from every Shaq-a-Roni sold to The Papa John’s Foundation for Building Community to “supports communities as they work together for equality, fairness, respect and opportunity for all.”
He’s also doing a contest for the ultimate pizza party with him and Gronk!