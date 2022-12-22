Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, And The Weeknd Shortlisted For 95th Oscars

Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd are among the names that have been shortlisted for the Oscars music categories for the 2023 edition of the awards ceremony. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Wednesday that the final shortlist for ten of their 2023 Oscar categories is set.

Documentary Feature Film, Documentary Short Film, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound, and Visual Effects are the categories with finalized shortlists.

The shortlist for Best Original Song includes Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” from Where The Crawdads Sing, Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick, The Weeknd’s “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” from Avatar: The Way of Water, David Byrne’s “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All At Once, Selena Gomez’s “My Mind And Me” from her documentary of the same name, Diane Warren’s “Applause” from Tell It Like A Woman, LCD Soundsystem’s “New Body Rhumba” from White Noise, and Giveon’s “Time” from Amsterdam.

Snubbed?

Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” featured in the movie Elvis, was disqualified from consideration in the Original Song category due to lyric and music sampling. Despite Taylor Swift’s campaigning efforts to snag a Best Live Action Short Film nomination for her music video for the 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” she didn’t make the cut for the final 15 contenders.

Which songs do you think will become nominees? Who do you think will win the Oscar for Best Original Song?