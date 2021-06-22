Selena Gomez Felt “Cursed” In Past Relationships

Selena Gomez reflected on her dating life to Vogue Australia in the July 2021 cover says she felt “cursed” in her past relationships.
“I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed,” “I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships. I guess I needed to find what was that word for me, because I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal.”
She latched on to the word “rare” that ended up being the title of her last album, saying that she started to embody a way she wanted to live her life for herself.
“It wasn’t even necessarily like: ‘Oh, I feel that way, let me sing it.’ It was almost like: ‘Actually, I need to feel that way about myself,’” S “I think that my family, and my chosen family—I feel like I’m surrounded by real people.”
