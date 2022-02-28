Selena Gomez Ditched Her Heels To Present At The SAG Awards

Selena Gomez had a little stumble on the red carpet in her sky high black heels, so she ditched them for her moment on the stage with co-star Martin Short at the SAG Awards!
Here are the winners and other highlights:
‘CODA’ won best film ensemble, while ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Succession’ were named best comedy and drama series ensemble, respectively. For the major acting awards, Will Smith, Jessica Chastain, Troy Kotsur, Ariana DeBose, Jason Sudeikis, Jean Smart, Michael Keaton and Kate Winslet all won. ‘Squid Game’ picked up a pair of acting awards also.