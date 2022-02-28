      Weather Alert

Selena Gomez Ditched Her Heels To Present At The SAG Awards

Feb 28, 2022 @ 8:29am

Selena Gomez had a little stumble on the red carpet in her sky high black heels, so she ditched them for her moment on the stage with co-star Martin Short at the SAG Awards!

Here are the winners and other highlights:

‘CODA’ won best film ensemble, while ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Succession’ were named best comedy and drama series ensemble, respectively. For the major acting awards, Will Smith, Jessica Chastain, Troy Kotsur, Ariana DeBose, Jason Sudeikis, Jean Smart, Michael Keaton and Kate Winslet all won.  ‘Squid Game’ picked up a pair of acting awards also.

TAGS
barefoot Red carpet SAG Awards Selena Gomez Stage stumble
POPULAR POSTS
Jennifer Lawrence Is A Mom!
Viral AGT Contestant "Nightbirde" Passes At 31
Reporter's Mom Adorably Crashes Live Shot
Good Samaritan Climbs Inside Burning Apartment To Rescue Kids
Adele
Adele Inspires the Internet's New Favorite Meme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On