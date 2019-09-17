      Weather Alert

‘Seinfeld’ Is Coming to Netflix in 2021

Sep 17, 2019 @ 8:30am

We may be losing Friends AND The Office on Netflix, but it looks like the streaming giant is finding ways to make it up to us…

Every episode of Seinfeld is officially coming to Netflix!!!

