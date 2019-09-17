‘Seinfeld’ Is Coming to Netflix in 2021

We may be losing Friends AND The Office on Netflix, but it looks like the streaming giant is finding ways to make it up to us…
Every episode of Seinfeld is officially coming to Netflix!!!
Jerry &
Elaine &
George &
Kramer &
Netflix
All 180 episodes of the Emmy-Award winning Seinfeld are coming to Netflix — worldwide! — starting in 2021 pic.twitter.com/tLvcCKH4vl
— Netflix US (@netflix) September 16, 2019
