See The New 2019 Pegasus Pin Design

Prepare your bodies for the new 2019 Pegasus Pins!!!

This is the 47th edition of their Pegasus Pin inspired by the Festival’s official uniform jacket, just released last spring. The pins will be available to the public in March and will sell for $6 each at 1,000 retail locations. The price at the entrance to events will be $7. Each 2019 Pegasus Pin gives you a shot to win one of the Festival’s Grand Prizes when registered with the KDF App or online at PegasusPins.com. Of course you always get the coupons with special discounts provided by local retail partners.

You can buy the pins at grocery stores, gas stations, banks and other retail outlets all over Kentuckiana or online at PegasusPins.com. Festival Fun Packs, which include a package of 5 Pegasus Pins, also return this year for $25. Children 6 and under are not required to have a Pegasus Pin for admission to Festival events.

And this is cool…The first shipment of the pins arrives on Thursday, February 21st at 10 a.m. at the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience on Main Street, the first location to sell this year’s official Festival pins. Festival Officials along with Evan Williams Bourbon Experience Artisanal Distiller will be hand dipping the Evan Williams Pegasus Pin bottles in gold wax. The special edition Evan Williams Single Barrel bottles commemorate the 47th edition of the Pegasus Pins and the 64th Kentucky Derby Festival, with a Gold Pegasus Pin sealed in gold wax on the neck of each bottle.