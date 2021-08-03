      Weather Alert

See Camila Cabello As “Cinderella” In New Trailer

Aug 3, 2021 @ 5:34pm

The first trailer for Amazon Prime Video’s, “Cinderella”, has been released!

The trailer shows the film as the iconic love story but with a modern twist.  Camila Cabello stars as Cinderella and Idina Menzel plays the wicked stepmother. The film also stars, Billy Porter, Nicholas Galitzin, James Corden, Pierce Brosnan, and Minnie Driver.

The movie will be available to stream beginning September 3rd on Amazon Prime Video.

OK, so who is your favorite character from the Cinderella fairytale? (ours was Gus Gus)

