Secretariat, American Pharaoh and More Go Head-to-Head in Virtual Triple Crown Showdown

We obviously had to do something this Saturday in the name of horse racing, so the Kentucky Derby launched the virtual “Triple Crown Showdown”!
On Thursday, you will be able to visit https://t.co/6W7xpgby5a beginning at 10am to pick your favorite and make a charitable donation to COVID-19 emergency relief efforts.
Churchill Downs has pledged to match up to $1 million of donations!https://t.co/V7wS3i40Ee
— Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) April 30, 2020
Kentucky Derby: Triple Crown Showdown Post Positions
Beginning at 10am ET on Thursday, fans can visit https://t.co/cPSdYVd4Vj to donate to support COVID-19 relief & pick the winner for a chance to win the Ultimate #KyDerby Experience. Churchill Downs will match up to $1 MILLION! pic.twitter.com/wabK184lMS
— Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) April 29, 2020
