      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Secretariat, American Pharaoh and More Go Head-to-Head in Virtual Triple Crown Showdown

Apr 30, 2020 @ 8:03am

We obviously had to do something this Saturday in the name of horse racing, so the Kentucky Derby launched the virtual “Triple Crown Showdown”!

TAGS
Churchill Downs Kentucky Kentucky Derby Louisville Triple Crown triple crown winner
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE