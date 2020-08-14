      Weather Alert

Sean Penn Will Lead An All-Star Table Read Of ‘Fast Time At Ridgemont High’

Aug 14, 2020 @ 7:08am

Sean Penn will take part in an all-star table read of his classic 1982 coming-of-age film “Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” and there’s a ton of star power coming to the table.

The lineup will include Penn, Jennifer Aniston, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts, Dane Cook, Morgan Freeman and Henry Golding, with more names to be announced over the next week.

The live virtual event will take place Aug. 20 on Facebook Live and TikTok. Proceeds will benefit emergency relief nonprofit CORE’s work in the fight against COVID-19 as well as criminal justice reform group Reform Alliance. “Fast Times” director Amy Heckerling and screenwriter Cameron Crowe will also be on hand to introduce the reading.

Plot twist: Penn will not be playing his iconic stoner character Jeff Spicoli. The actors’ characters will be announced on the night of the event.

 

MORE HERE

