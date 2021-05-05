Sean Combs Has Changed His Name…Again
The man formerly known as Puff Daddy, Puffy, P. Diddy, and Diddy now has added “Love ” to his name. His birth name is Sean John Combs, but now he’s dropped the John and added Love.
He posted a photo of his Florida driver’s license to Instagram on Monday. He’s actually been asked people to call him that since his 48th birthday in 2017. He quickly clarified saying he was joking. He did, however, file a petition in Los Angeles to change his middle name to “Love” in 2019, per People. Now it’s official.
