      Weather Alert

Sean Combs Has Changed His Name…Again

May 5, 2021 @ 6:36am

The man formerly known as Puff Daddy, Puffy, P. Diddy, and Diddy now has added “Love ” to his name.  His birth name is Sean John Combs, but now he’s dropped the John and added Love.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LOVE (@diddy)

He  posted a photo of his Florida driver’s license to Instagram on Monday.  He’s actually been asked people to call him that since his 48th birthday in 2017.  He quickly clarified saying he was joking. He did, however, file a petition in Los Angeles to change his middle name to “Love” in 2019, per People. Now it’s official.

 

MORE HERE

TAGS
change Driver's License Florida love name sean combs
POPULAR POSTS
There Is Now A Hershey's S'mores Variety Pack
Derby Drink of the Day - Thurby Old Forester Old Fashioned
Operation GOTV: Spectrum News 1
Derby Drink of the Day - Finlandia Oaks Lily
The Rock Is Offering Free Guac For Cinco de Mayo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE