‘Scream 5’ Has Finished Filming, Director Promises It’s Worth The Wait

Jun 16, 2021 @ 6:51am

What’s your favorite scary movie? Tyler Gillett, co-director for “Scream 5”, has confirmed that the movie is officially finished. Gillett confirmed the wrap via Instagram with a behind the scenes pic from the studio during post production with the caption, “Picture locked. I promise it’ll be worth the wait”.

The movie is scheduled to hit theaters in January 2022 and will star previous Scream faves, Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courtney Cox and Marley Shelton.

