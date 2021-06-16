‘Scream 5’ Has Finished Filming, Director Promises It’s Worth The Wait

What’s your favorite scary movie? Tyler Gillett, co-director for “Scream 5”, has confirmed that the movie is officially finished. Gillett confirmed the wrap via Instagram with a behind the scenes pic from the studio during post production with the caption, “Picture locked. I promise it’ll be worth the wait”.
The return of Ghostface is ready to go, as 'Scream 5' has finished production.https://t.co/BHpuPqNrMQ
— Collider (@Collider) June 15, 2021
The return of Ghostface is ready to go, as 'Scream 5' has finished production.https://t.co/BHpuPqNrMQ
— Collider (@Collider) June 15, 2021
The movie is scheduled to hit theaters in January 2022 and will star previous Scream faves, Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courtney Cox and Marley Shelton.