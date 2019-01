Chocolate is nice and all but have you ever seen anything sexier than chicken in a heart-shaped container? Nope. As of January 21, Chick-fil-A is offering chicken nuggets in heart-shaped containers for Valentine’s Day at special locations!

This Valentine’s day season at participating restaurant locations, you can pick up a 30-count of Chick-fil-A Nuggets or a 10-count if Chick-n-Minis in the heart-shaped container.

The offer lasts until Valentine’s Day! You can get all of the details here!