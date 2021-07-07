      Weather Alert

Scarlett Johansson is Pregnant!

Jul 7, 2021 @ 6:31am

Ah! The baby news keeps coming! Scarlett Johansson, the Black Widow, is expecting a baby with her husband Colin Jost!

Some insiders say she’ll be delivering the baby soon, others say that she’s been keeping it quiet for a while and that’s why she’s backed out from several events to promote her film Black Widow.

This will be Scarlet’s second child. She has a six-year-old daughter Rose from a previous marriage.

TAGS
baby baby news Colin Jost pregnant Scarlett Johansson SNL
POPULAR POSTS
Our Favorite Unofficial Fireworks Safety Spokeperson Got A New Wheelchair
A Tik Tok Mom Secretly Recorded Her Babysitter Singing Like A Disney Princess
Little Tikes Launched Their Version Of A Peloton For Kids
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Share First Wedding Pictures from Their Big Day
Runaway Dog Comes Back Home And Rings The Doorbell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On