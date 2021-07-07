Ah! The baby news keeps coming! Scarlett Johansson, the Black Widow, is expecting a baby with her husband Colin Jost!
BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Scarlett Johansson is pregnant, expecting baby with Colin Jost https://t.co/EWxbfQtnSM pic.twitter.com/FSwGUfm4XV
— New York Post (@nypost) July 7, 2021
Some insiders say she’ll be delivering the baby soon, others say that she’s been keeping it quiet for a while and that’s why she’s backed out from several events to promote her film Black Widow.
This will be Scarlet’s second child. She has a six-year-old daughter Rose from a previous marriage.