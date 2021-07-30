Scarlet Johansson Is Suing Disney For “Black Widow”

Disney calls the breach-of-contract lawsuit filed against them by “Black Widow” star Scarlet Johansson “sad and distressing”. It’s over their decision to release it on Disney+ streaming at the same time they released it in theaters.
Much of Johansson’s compensation was tied to the box office performance of “Black Widow” — if it hit certain benchmarks, bonuses would kick in. Their decision not to release it only in theaters affected those totals. The Wall Street Journal says that resulted in a $50 million dollar loss for her.
