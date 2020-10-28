      Weather Alert

‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot Trailer is Here with Zack, Kelly, AC Slater, and Jessie Spano

Oct 28, 2020 @ 6:59am

Hello the 90’s are calling. The ‘Saved by the Bell’ reboot trailer is officially here for the Peacock TV streaming service debuting on November 25th! This is a whole new spin on reboots because the originals are back too! Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen, and Elizabeth Berkley are all back in their original roles!

Zack and Kelly are TOGETHER and Zack is the Governor of California while AC and Jessie are teachers at Bayside High. Will you be watching?

TAGS
90's AC Slater bayside high Elizabeth Berkley jessie spano Mario Lopez mark paul gosselaar peacock Reboot Saved by The Bell tiffani thiessen zack morris
POPULAR POSTS
Karen's Cash
Ed Sheeran's Parents Are Auctioning Off His Stuff...Including Handwritten Lyrics To "Perfect"
Science Says The Scariest Movie of All Time Is...
Haunted Places Around Louisville
This Walmart Baby Security Cam Close Up Is Giving Us Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE