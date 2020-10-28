‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot Trailer is Here with Zack, Kelly, AC Slater, and Jessie Spano
Hello the 90’s are calling. The ‘Saved by the Bell’ reboot trailer is officially here for the Peacock TV streaming service debuting on November 25th! This is a whole new spin on reboots because the originals are back too! Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen, and Elizabeth Berkley are all back in their original roles!
Zack and Kelly are TOGETHER and Zack is the Governor of California while AC and Jessie are teachers at Bayside High. Will you be watching?