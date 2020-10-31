      Weather Alert

Sam Smith Drops His 6th Album “Love Goes”

Oct 31, 2020 @ 7:13am

2020 isn’t cancelling new music! Sam Smith just dropped his sixth studio album “Love Goes” featuring Labrinth, Demi Lovato, Calvin Harris and more!

We can’t wait to listen to this! We love you Sam.

TAGS
love goes Sam Smith sixth album
POPULAR POSTS
Karen's Cash
Haunted Places Around Louisville
The Guys Are Mad At Dale And Yosef Confronts Clare About "Red Flags" On "The Bachelorette"
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are Engaged!
'Saved By The Bell' Reboot Trailer is Here with Zack, Kelly, AC Slater, and Jessie Spano
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE