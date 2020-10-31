Sam Smith Drops His 6th Album “Love Goes”

2020 isn’t cancelling new music! Sam Smith just dropped his sixth studio album “Love Goes” featuring Labrinth, Demi Lovato, Calvin Harris and more!
Sam Smith's third album is finally here! https://t.co/UPGjYuBLcr
— billboard (@billboard) October 30, 2020
We can’t wait to listen to this! We love you Sam.
Love Goes https://t.co/eTCT4PUAleMixture of emotions releasing this album. It’s such a weird time to release music but I hope this record can be your friend. It’s been mine. This is a celebration of youth and music and singing like a drama queen. I love you all eternally x pic.twitter.com/xYz5nvGEA3
— samsmith (@samsmith) October 30, 2020
