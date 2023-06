LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 22: Recording artist Madonna performs a tribute to Prince onstage during the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Sam Smith and Madonna become “S & M” in their new collab due out Friday, June 9.

A new single, “Vulgar” will be out this week. The poster with each artist in a tightly-laced corsets suggested it will be a provocative one.

This is a second new collaboration for Madonna as she just featured on “Popular” with The Weeknd and Playboi Carti. Check it out here!