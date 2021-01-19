Ryan Reynolds Sends Message To Young Fan Battling Cancer
SANTA MONICA, CA - DECEMBER 11: Actor Ryan Reynolds attends The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 11, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Ryan Reynolds sent a personal message for 11-year-old fan Brody Dery after hearing about his battle with stage 3B Hodgkins Lymphoma and Crohn’s disease. In the video, shared on Twitter by CKPG News reporter Caden Fanshaw, Reynolds offers fellow Canadian Brody a message of hope and praises him for staying strong throughout his illness.
Brody’s mother, Randi Dery, told Canadian outlet CTV News that her son’s “jaw hit the floor” upon seeing the video from Reynolds. “He keeps saying, ‘I feel special – I feel like I’m the movie star,’ ” Randi said, adding that they have been watching the clip over and over.
