      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Ryan Reynolds Jokes He’s “Mostly Drinking” While He’s Isolating With Family

Apr 3, 2020 @ 7:53am

Ryan Reynolds was the guest on Wednesday night’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert. 

Checking in from home where he is hunkered down with his wife Blake Lively and their 3 daughters, Reynolds told Colbert how isolation is going.

Reynolds said, “We’re doing a lot of home-schooling. We’re lucky enough to have a little, tiny garden, so we’re learning a little bit about gardening. We’re trying to make this an educational experience. But I’m mostly drinking.”

When asked how he felt being the only man in the house, Reynolds replied, “I do not miss masculine company at all.”

How is it going in quarantine for mothers that have all boys or fathers that have all girls?

TAGS
Aviation Gin Blake Lively isolation quarantine Ryan Reynolds
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE