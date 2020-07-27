      Breaking News
Ryan Reynolds Is Proving (Again) How Selfless He Is

Ryan Reynolds noticed a news story from his native Canada about Mara Soriano, whose backpack was stolen during a recent move. It contained a stuffed bear along with important documents, an iPad, and a Nintendo Switch.

Here’s the thing, Mara doesn’t care about the electronics, it’s the bear that holds a special place in her heart because it features her last recording of her mom’s voice — who died last June after a battle with cancer at 53.

“Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home,” Ryan posted on Twitter. His selfless gesture has encouraged fans to offer to match or add to his donation, with others donating to her organization of choice — Sunnybrook Hospice, who took care of her mom during her final days.

Other major celebs amplifying the story on social media include Dan Levy, Zach Braff, and PJ Byrne.

