Ryan Reynolds Is Donating A Portion Of Gin Sales To Bartenders
You can’t say this guy isn’t doing his part…he and his wife donated $1 million to food banks in L.A. and Canada, his Mint Mobile company offered a month of free cell service to new and existing customers…now Ryan Reynolds is helping the bartenders.
Buy a bottle of Ryan’s Aviation Gin and they will donate 30 percent of their online proceeds to the United States Bartender’s Guild throughout May 1 as a part of their new “Tip Your Bartenders” program. They started it with a $15,000 donation up front.
Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul contributed too!