Ryan Reynolds Is Donating A Portion Of Gin Sales To Bartenders

Mar 25, 2020 @ 9:31am

You can’t say this guy isn’t doing his part…he and his wife donated $1 million to food banks in L.A. and Canada, his Mint Mobile company offered a month of free cell service to new and existing customers…now Ryan Reynolds is helping the bartenders.

Buy a bottle of Ryan’s Aviation Gin and they will  donate 30 percent of their online proceeds to the United States Bartender’s Guild throughout May 1 as a part of their new “Tip Your Bartenders” program. They started it with a $15,000 donation up front.

 

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul contributed too!

