Ryan And Blake Are Now Apologizing For Their Plantation Wedding

Aug 5, 2020 @ 6:47am

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively now feel like they should apologize for having a wedding at a former plantation in South Carolina in 2012.

Ryan said, “It’s something we’ll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for.” He added “It’s impossible to reconcile… A giant f—king mistake like that can either cause you to shut down or it can reframe things and move you into action.”

They had the ceremony at the beautiful Boone Hall Plantation & Gardens.  So, are all former plantations-turned-beautiful wedding venues now canceled??

 

